South Scotland Elementary Chuck Dulin uses illness to motivate

LAURINBURG — When South Scotland Elementary School principal Chuck Dulin was diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer in November, at first he was unclear about the prognosis or the treatment plan.

But there was one thing that he said he was sure of; his faith, family, friends, and his students and staff would be motivation for the battle he would be facing.

“When you first are told you have the ‘c-word’, no doubt it’s scary and you have lots of questions,” Dulin said. “But I also knew that my students would have a lot of questions, especially if my treatment plan called for chemotherapy and I lost my hair. I’m a positive person and always see the glass half-full, so I began to think of ways to make lemonade out of the lemons I was given.”

Dublin waged a bet with his fifth-grade students that if they sold 200 cases of Pepsi products to raise funds for a trip to Williamsburg, Virginia, this spring, he would shave his head in front of them.

“We were having a fundraiser to raise money for our fifth graders to go to Williamsburg this spring,” Dulin said. “I challenged them that if they were to reach their goal and sell 200 cases of Pepsi products, I would shave my head in front of the whole student body.”

The students not only met their goal, but they exceeded it by selling 307 cases.

“A bet is a bet and I was more than happy to make good on it,” Dulin said.

On a Friday afternoon, in front of a crowd of cheering students and staff, Dulin donned a barber’s cape and his regular hairstylist started clipping away.

“An experience like losing your hair can be traumatic,” Dulin said. “But to hear the cheers and feel the love made it so much better. And you know, I kind of like the ‘Mr. Clean’ look. I just might keep it.”

School officials said they admire Dulin for using his situation as motivation for the school fundraiser.

“A positive attitude, the love that a principal has for his students and the love that they give right back is no greater adversary for cancer. Mr. Clean would be proud,” said Meredith Bounds, Scotland County Schools spokesperson.

Courtesy photo Chuck Dulin, South Scotland Elementary principal, center, is surrounded by his students. Dulin said he would shave his head if they hit a fundraising goal for a school trip. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_dulllin.jpg Courtesy photo Chuck Dulin, South Scotland Elementary principal, center, is surrounded by his students. Dulin said he would shave his head if they hit a fundraising goal for a school trip.

South Scotland’s leader uses illness to inspire

By Nolan Gilmour ngilmour@civitasmedia.com

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-276-2311

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-276-2311