Delegation wants update on Laurinburg crime rate proposal

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council will hear from a delegation tonight asking what city leaders plan to do about the high incidence of crime.

The Rev. Michael Edds and Mary Evans requested to be on the agenda to hear council’s response to a crime rate proposal the two provided in December.

According to Edds, former police department chaplain, the city’s crime rate is a lot higher than state and national averages.

In Laurinburg you have a one in 16 chance of being a victim of a violent crime, he said.

The two recommend the city hire more officers, give a raise to law enforcement staff, establish police substations in high crime areas, impose a curfew for those 17 years old and under, build a recreation center to keep youth off the streets and pursue grants for law enforcement to proactively address juvenile crime.

Edds and Evans believe the council should put effort into making Laurinburg a safer place to live before thinking about building a new City Hall.

Also tonight, council will discuss the use of Powell Bill money given to Laurinburg by the state each year for local road maintenance.

In other business, council is expected to consider a budget amendment for the General Fund to proceed with construction of a new City Hall and police department project.

Council approved phase two of the architectural and design services for the project at its November 2016 board meeting. The funds from phase two, along with funds for pre-construction services, were encumbered in the Electric Fund, but need to be reallocated to the General Fund for a total of $109,350.

Pending council approval to proceed with Phase III of the architectural and design services for the city hall project, the funds needed for this phase, which is the development of the construction documents and phase one environmental testing and subsurface exploration is $226,000.

In other business, council plans to receive an update from Edward Roberts of ElectriCities on an updated city logo and website.

The board will also get an update on electric utility account conversion from Nancy Walker of the Laurinburg Housing Authority.

“We have an agenda full of issues important to the city of Laurinburg and its citizens,” Mayor Matthew Block said. “Hopefully, citizens will come to participate in how their city is being run.”

Council members will also consider authorizing the tax collector to advertise tax liens the week of March 6 to 10

There will also be a discussion and direction concerning the Art Garden platform guidelines.

Council will also vote to appoint a member to the Laurinburg/Scotland County Crime and Drug Committee to fill a vacancy.

By Nolan Gilmour ngilmour@civitasmedia.com

