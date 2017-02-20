Scotland’s Mountaire project awarded $1.35 grant for rail access

RALEIGH — North Carolina has approved a $1.35 million grant to help with construction of the proposed Mountaire Farms facility in Scotland County, officials with the state Department of Commerce announced Monday.

The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority approved a total of 27 grant requests totaling $6,590,235 and creating 278 new jobs.

The money for Scotland County will be used to support the construction of 18,932 linear feet of rail siding to benefit the planned $44 million feed mill operation near the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport, according to Commerce officials.

The total costs for the rail improvements is more than $9.2 million, with the company, CSX Corporation and Scotland County contributing the balance. The company announced in January that it will create 65 jobs over the next three years that will include machine operators, maintenance specialists, drivers and management personnel. Wages will vary by position, but the average compensation for the new positions will be $51,408 per year, the company said.

“Companies bring jobs to local communities, but to attract these jobs in the first place communities must have modern infrastructure in place,” North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland said in a statement. “These grants will help counties and towns meet the needs of business by upgrading water and sewer systems, buildings, and industrial access points all across the state.”

Scotland grant was one of six that the RIA approved under the state’s federally-funded Community Development Block Grant Economic Development program. With priority given to jurisdictions in the 80 most economically distressed counties, the program helps build water and sewer lines, wastewater treatment plants, natural gas lines, public broadband infrastructure, roadways, rail spurs, and other infrastructure allowed under program guidelines.

Previously, the company received a One North Carolina Fund grant in support of this project.

Maxton grant

The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority also approved a $40,000 grant for the town of Maxton under its Building Reuse program.

The grant will be used to support the renovation of a 2,400 square foot building vacant for one year.

Driven Contractors, a licensed general contractor operating in the Carolinas will use the space and create four new jobs. The public investment is drawing $161,377 from the private-sector, an investment focused in the downtown district of Maxton.