Rockingham driver cited in Laurinburg accident

LAURINBURG – A Rockingham man has been charged with a traffic offense for a wreck that occurred at the intersection of Everett and W. Covington streets Friday afternoon.
David Baucom drove his 1998 Saturn station wagon into the intersection when he failed to yield at a stop sign, police said. Baucom’s station wagon slammed into the left rear passenger cabin of a 2007 Kia CUV being driven by Kimberly Carmichael of Laurinburg, according to Assistant police Chief Cliff Sessoms.
Carmichael’s vehicle sustained $8,000 in damages and Baucom’s sustained $4,000 worth of damage. Both vehicles were left un-drivable and were towed from the scene.
Police issued Baucom a citation for a stop sign violation.
