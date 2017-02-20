Rockingham driver cited in Laurinburg accident

LAURINBURG – A Rockingham man has been charged with a traffic offense for a wreck that occurred at the intersection of Everett and W. Covington streets Friday afternoon.

David Baucom drove his 1998 Saturn station wagon into the intersection when he failed to yield at a stop sign, police said. Baucom’s station wagon slammed into the left rear passenger cabin of a 2007 Kia CUV being driven by Kimberly Carmichael of Laurinburg, according to Assistant police Chief Cliff Sessoms.

Carmichael’s vehicle sustained $8,000 in damages and Baucom’s sustained $4,000 worth of damage. Both vehicles were left un-drivable and were towed from the scene.

Police issued Baucom a citation for a stop sign violation.

A Saturn station wagon ran into a Kia CUV at the intersection of Everett and W. Covington Street Friday afternoon. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Everette.jpg A Saturn station wagon ran into a Kia CUV at the intersection of Everett and W. Covington Street Friday afternoon. The station wagon received heavy front-end damage when the driver failed to yield to a stop sign http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Everette2.jpg The station wagon received heavy front-end damage when the driver failed to yield to a stop sign Both vehicles involved in Friday’s wreck were left un-drivable http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Everette3.jpg Both vehicles involved in Friday’s wreck were left un-drivable

By Beth Lawrence blawrence@civitasmedia.com

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169