Laurinburg man charged in 2016 auto theft

LAURINBURG – Police have arrested a Laurinburg man in connection to a 2016 car theft.

Enos Ray Clark, 35, of Church Street, was arrested on a warrant for felonious larceny after he was pulled over in a traffic stop.

Officers stopped Clark on a registration violation and determined that he had a warrant against him, according to Assistant Police Chief Cliff Sessoms. Clark was arrested and given a$5,000 secured bond.

The car was stolen in July of 20016, police said. The 2003 Ford F-150 belonging to Derrick Hester was stolen from the parking lot of Roschaad’s Vehicle Detailing located on Main Street. The vehicle was recovered in mid-September on Crestline Road in the Hasty community, Sessoms said.

By Beth Lawrence blawrence@civitasmedia.com

