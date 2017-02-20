Scotland County shows Taste at food event

LAURINBURG — More than 200 people got to enjoy Scotland County’s diverse culinary offerings on Thursday.

The 21st Annual Taste of the Town, which is organized by the Scotland County Literacy Council saw a great turnout from people all over who wanted to taste what this area has to offer.

The event took place at the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church on West Church Street.

The evening saw 16 food vendors, Campbell Soup Company, Scotland Regional Hospice, Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille, The Bagpiper Restaurant at Scotland High School, Graham’s Buffet in the Clinton Inn, 215 on Main, Unity BBQ, Domino’s Pizza, Champs Steakhouse, Taki Japanese Restaurant, General McArthur’s Restaurant, Alpha Alpha Pi Zeta, Inc., Nic’s Pic Kwik, Texas Roadhouse-Aberdeen, Pepsi Company and Aaron’s.

The MC for the night was Deon Cranford, III of Scotland Regional Hospice, who was seen sporting a tuxedo with a red bow tie to capture to glamour of the night’s Hollywood theme.

“This is a very nice event and my expectations were very much exceeded,” said Debbie Wike, who has come to food tasting all three years she has lived in Laurinburg. “I have learned about a lot of new restaurants to go to.”

McDuff’s won the top chef award for its parmesan-crusted chicken, Domino’s Pizza won best dessert for its cookie brownie and best table presentation was awarded to Alpha Alpha Pi Zeta. The judges this year were Chris English, Dorothy Tyson and Sherrill Bumbarner.

“This was my first year judging and also my first year going to Taste of the Town,” English said. “I had no idea what to expect, but I was pleased with everything. The best part of it all was getting to eat all of the great food.”

Guest also had a chance to try samples of fried chicken wings, steaks and chili, assorted desserts.

“This is our first year as a sorority and first time participating in Taste of the Town, but the national sorority was founded in 1920, but this chapter is a little over a year old,” said Barbra Pierce, who’s sorority brought assorted desserts to the event.”

Some of the popular tastes included a unique turkey BBQ made by Unity Barbecue of Bennettsville, an apple and sage pork made by the Scotland High School culinary students and grits and gravy from 215 on Main.

Gary Gallman could be seen on stage performing songs on his keyboard through the evening.

Along with food, the event had an auction, which Brady’s Flower, Weknd Warrior Trade Company, Campbell Soup Company and Belk all donated the items for.

There were also door prizes, which were donated by Harley’s Tuxedo, Art by Design, and Clayton Brooks, owner of Dawg Haus.

The table sponsors were Campbell Soup Company, Living Water Church of God, Edward Jones Financial and Jones Bullock PLLC.

“I would like to give a big thank you to the people that came out and supported our event,” said Janie Adams, Scotland County Literacy Council director.

The event was a success in part to Anchor Club, Bagpiper Students, Living Water Church of God friends and the Literacy Council who all volunteered their time, according to Adams.

Money raised during Taste of the Town is used for operating expenses, the organization’s general fund, and for instructional materials.

Since 1976, the literacy council has offered free guidance to those hoping to improve their literacy skills, prepare for GED and WorkKeys tests, or learn English as a second language.

For information about the Scotland County Literacy Council, call 910-276-7007.

