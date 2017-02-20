Scotland all-female barbershop chorus regroups

LAURINBURG – Brenda Gilbert is pleased and proud to announce the birth, or more accurately the rebirth, of the Melancholy Babies.

The all-female-barbershop chorus was Brenda’s creation in the 1990s and the group attained local success performing at events like Christmas on Main and the John Blue Festival. The women sang together for a decade before circumstances forced them to let the chorus fall by life’s wayside.

“Several people moved or were unable to attend, so we just let it go,” Gilbert said.

But Gilbert’s interest never waned and neither did the interest of Laurinburg residents. Gilbert said she continued to get calls asking when the group would be performing. She even held onto the chorus’ old songbooks, so in October of last year when the Arts Council asked Gilbert if she could put together a small group to perform at the Ladies Christmas Tea, she decided to resuscitate her brainchild.

“I called some people from Scotia and we learned three Christmas Carols,” Gilbert said. “We decided to keep rehearsing and see where it lead.”

And so, the Melancholy Babies have been reborn.

The new version of the group is comprised of residents of Scotia Village and a few locals.

Three of the former members have returned to the group: Cackey Riggan, Carol Whitehead, and Dot Coble joined Gilbert’s efforts to breathe new life into the group.

“She just said come and we did,” Coble said.

“You don’t say no to her,” Whitehead said speaking fondly of Gilbert’s tenacity.

Kathy Duke has only been with the group two weeks but is already enjoying herself. Duke read about the chorus in a news announcement.

“I love to sing and this is a good outlet for me other than church,” she said.

Lillian Boger wound up in the group because she dropped by Morris Morgan entertainment room to watch the group practice.

“I came down to see what they were doing, and Brenda said ‘why don’t you come,’ so I did,” Boger said.

The participants joke that they thought it would be a one show gig and “surprise, surprise” they are still practicing two months later.

Gilbert praised the efforts of accompanist, Sue Fidler, and said the group wouldn’t be possible without her. Though the ladies perform acapella, they need music to practice and arrange the performances.

“I enjoy very much being a part of this,” said Fidler who was not part of the original chorus.

The women perform old standards like: “Wait ‘Til the Sun Shines, Nelly,” “I like to Singa,” “Sentimental Journey,” and “God Bless America.”

The new Melancholy Babies have about 14 members and are looking to expand to at least 25. You don’t have to read music or have experience singing according to Gilbert.

“We have some who have sung for years and some novices,” she said. “We’re looking for more people to fill out the four parts.”

Gilbert is looking for sopranos and altos but said she will “find a part” for whoever shows up.

“Just come and sing, and I promise they’ll just have a wonderful time,” Gilbert said.

The Melancholy Babies practice at Scotia Village’s Morris Morgan entertainment room on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Photo Credit: Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange There’s nothing Melancholy about these babies. The new Melancholy Babies practice their four-part harmony at Scotia Village on Thursday. From left are: Cacky Riggan, Carol Whitehead, Dot Coble, Lillian Boger, Jackie Double, Kathy Duke and Brenda Gilbert. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Babies.jpg Photo Credit: Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange There’s nothing Melancholy about these babies. The new Melancholy Babies practice their four-part harmony at Scotia Village on Thursday. From left are: Cacky Riggan, Carol Whitehead, Dot Coble, Lillian Boger, Jackie Double, Kathy Duke and Brenda Gilbert. Courtesy photo The original Melancholy Babies sport their barber shop vests for a performance. From left are: Bonnie Livosky, Dot Coble, Frances Frye, Pam Phillips, Brenda Gilbert, Cacky Riggan, Lib Miller, Carol Whitehead and Leslie Knaus. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_oldbabies.jpg Courtesy photo The original Melancholy Babies sport their barber shop vests for a performance. From left are: Bonnie Livosky, Dot Coble, Frances Frye, Pam Phillips, Brenda Gilbert, Cacky Riggan, Lib Miller, Carol Whitehead and Leslie Knaus.

By Beth Lawrence blawrence@civitasmedia.com

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

