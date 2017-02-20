Scotland youth to share tech knowledge

SHELBY − Four Scotland County youths attended the recent 4-H Teens Reaching Youth through Innovative Technology, TRY-IT, Retreat in Shelby, North Carolina.

The goal of the retreat was to teach teens how to utilize what they learned and teach it to other Scotland County youth.

ShaToya Covington, 16, daughter of Vacardo and LaShauna Riggins; Chancellor Byrd, 14, son of William and Precious Byrd; Jailyn Farmer, 14, daughter of Ronald and Lisa Carthen; and Victor Gordon, 14, son of Nyeree Charette and Stanley Carmichael participated in the TRY-IT retreat

The teens engaged in hands-on activities to gain insight into planning and organizing lessons that will be fun, energetic and exciting for others. Training included team building activities and identifying leadership qualities in themselves and their team. Knowing the qualities and leadership styles of their teammates allows them to work together and perform tasks that play to their strengths.

The group participated in several activities to emphasize the experiential learning model, how to facilitate lessons that will address all learning styles at different ages and stages of development, and classroom management.

4-H’s slogan is “learn by doing,” and the retreat practiced this to ensure everyone participated and stayed focused.

Participants learned how to capture photos, develop a storyboard, create and edit promotional videos and various types of videography and photography software to market their classes and the 4-H healthy living program.

Rutherford County 4-Hers visited to share how they prepare to facilitate classes and work as a team to ensure everyone plays a role.

After training, the youth visited the mall for some hangout time and bonding.

To encourage responsibility, the group will return to Scotland County to use the lessons they learned and teach others. One of the focus areas participants will be teaching is health and wellness by partnering with the 4-H Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (4-H EFNEP) and focusing on 4-H healthy living.

The benefit of the TRY-IT team to Scotland County is to have trained and responsible young people utilize researched-based curricula that align with the common core state standards to teach younger children in their communities. The team may utilize any curriculum that will focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

In addition, the county sees an increase of positive and responsible teen role models who develop a passion to help others and teach skills that they may later use to return to the Scotland County school district.

TRY-IT team members, have a higher percentage of graduating high school and attending college, more respect for school staff, a willingness to assist with school responsibilities in and out the classroom, as well as compassion and desire to improve their communities.

Chaperoning the event were Angela D. Galloway, 4-H youth development extension agent and William and Precious Byrd, TRY-IT coaches.

The TRY-IT team will meet to organize with Galloway, Byrd and Hazel McPhatter, 4-H EFNEP program associate to contact schools to teach lessons on becoming a healthier you.

Younger children tend to listen to teens and follow their advice.

“I believe this TRY-IT team will be a great benefit to the community as a whole,” said Galloway “These youths are trained, energetic and work well together and have a passion to help others; with the support of their parents, coaches, the Scotland County Cooperative Extension Center, and the Scotland County School District, this will be a major benefit to the community,”.

The TRY-IT Retreat was sponsored by United Way of Scotland County, Tractor Supply of Laurinburg 4-H Paper clover drives and a 4-H Healthy Living sub-grant funded by the Walmart Foundation.

This program is geared to facilitate, and improve healthy food choices balanced by physical activity. North Carolina 4-H will be using teen leadership and collaboration with the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program to conduct healthy living programs for youth in grades 2-12.

For more information contact, Angela D. Galloway at 910-277-2422.

