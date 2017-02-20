UNC Pembroke staff recognized for years of service

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke recently recognized 63 employees for their years of service.

The annual Service Awards Luncheon was held on campus on Feb. 2. The employees have dedicated a combined 800 years of service to the university and the state.

The honorees were treated to a catered lunch and entertainment courtesy of Miss Lumbee and UNCP student Lindsey Oxendine. Each was presented a gift and a framed plaque by Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings.

“You are the heart, the pulse and the very breath of who we are and what we do at UNC Pembroke,” Cummings said.

“Whether you have been here five years or 30 years, I want to personally thank you for your service to this university as we go about educating these students who come our way.”

Cummings encouraged the employees to never lose sight of the fact they are in the business of changing lives through education and impacting future generations.

UNC Pembroke recognizes all employees every five years and celebrates length-of-service milestones of employee service to total state service. Employees who celebrated a milestone in 2016 are recognized in 2017. This year, UNCP began five-year increments for all employees.

An awards ceremony recognizing the faculty is held in the spring.

“It is a general honor and blessing to serve each of you,” Angela Revels-Bullard, assistant vice chancellor for Human Resources, told the recipients. “This is a small gesture of the university and the state to show our appreciation for your value, your service and commitment to changing lives through education.”

— Employees recognized for five years of service are: Christopher Smith, Division of Information Technology; Jenna Freeman, Office of Advancement; Jennifer Putt, Office of Controller; Heather Romine, Department of Biology; Lorie Pierce, Business Services; Nicole Beverly, Art Department; LynnDee Horne, Counseling and Psychological Services; Judy Bunce, Housing and Residence Life; Morgan Jones, Office of Advancement; Tony Lewis, Distance Education-Admissions; Francine Rizzo, Office of Controller; Asa Lowry, Office for Regional Initiatives; Gene Deese, Distance Education; and Jenelle Handcox, Financial Aid.

— Employees recognized for 10 years of service are: Valerie Turnmire, UNCP Bookstore; Sandra Cummings, Facilities Operations; Sherry Locklear, Library Services; Debbie Chaves, Human Resources; Lenea Barela, Givens Performing Arts Center; Jerry Taylor, Facilities Operations; Nicolette Campos, Accessibility Resource Center; Sandra Carr, Human Resources; Nuekie Aku Opata, School of Education; Todd Anderson, Athletics; Bari Snyder, Division of Information Technology; Jillena Locklear, Division of Information Technology; Alison DeCinti, Office of Advancement; Jay Blauser, Office of Sustainability; Camilla Sanderson, Facilities Operations; Natricia Drake, Office of the Registrar; Charlamane Suggs, Counseling and Psychological Services; Sherry Hunt, Sponsored Research and Programs; Courtney Sampson, School of Education; Rip Turner, Office of Admissions; Cecelia Locklear, School of Business; Mark Clark, Music Department; Shane Richardson, Athletics; and Tara Valdes-Hunt, School of Business.

— Employees recognized for 15 years of service are: Timothy Hunt, Center for Student Success; Dick Christy, Athletics; Travis Bryant, Student Affairs; Judy Locklear, Office of Controller; Gary Locklear, The Graduate School; Joanne McMillan, Human Resources; Terry Oxendine, Facilities Operations; Sharon Blue, Center of Student Success; and Lars Anderson, Athletics.

— Employees recognized for 20 years of service are: Sharon Campbell, Facilities Operations; Kimberly Oxendine, Financial Planning and Budgeting; Tonya Elk Locklear, Biology Department; Lawrence Locklear, Southeastern American Indian Studies; Eric Chavis, Library Services; Teresa Lowery, Health Careers Access Program; Foncell Baker, Facilities Operations; Querida Jones, Engaged Outreach; and Robert Hughes, Division of Information Technology.

— Employees recognized for 25 years of service are: John McKenzie, Purchasing Office; Alfred Bryant, School of Education; Irene Aiken, The Graduate School; and Carlene Cummings, Library Services.

— Employees recognized for 30 years of service are: Ann Jacobs, Business Services; Becky Thompson, Human Resources; and Donna Strickland, Human Resources.

By Mark Locklear For The Exchange

Mark Locklear is a Public Relations specialist with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

