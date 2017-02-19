Chancellor’s start-up competition for area

PEMBROKE — The Thomas Center for Entrepreneurship and UNC Pembroke Incubator will hold a Chancellor’s Challenge start-up competition on April 20. This is an opportunity for thinkers, dreamers, and innovators from across the region to explore their entrepreneurial spirit.

First prize is $1,000 cash and three months free in the Incubator to work on the business idea. Other prizes will be awarded for second and third place, and most creative presentations. The deadline to register is March 3.

The competition is open to all in the county — from high school and college students to established businesses and start-ups — anyone with an idea. Each team can be made up of one to four members and must live or work in Robeson County. The ideas should focus on one of the following areas of sustainability: agriculture, home health care, or home and school construction. This is an opportunity for anyone in the community to develop their personal business skills and pitch innovative, sustainable solutions that will improve the health and prosperity of Robeson County.

The incubator will host workshops the month before the competition to help teams prepare their pitch.

The Chancellor’s Challenge is part of the annual entrepreneurship summit, an all-day event on April 20 sponsored by the Thomas Family Center for Entrepreneurship. The summit starts with a resource fair at 10 a.m. followed by a noon business luncheon with keynote speaker Remedios Gómez Arnau, consulate ggeneral of Mexico in Raleigh.

The Chancellor’s Challenge starts at 2 p.m. followed by the second keynote speaker, Russell Sobel, professor of Economics and Entrepreneurship in the School of Business at The Citadel at 5 p.m.

For more information, reservations for the luncheon and to participate in the Chancellor’s Challenge contact Cheryl Rogers, UNCP Incubator, by email at cheryl.rogers@uncp.edu or by calling 910-775-4065.