Seminar to focus on ‘shop local’ strategy

HAMLET — New and existing small business owners can learn cost-effective ways to generate a dynamic “shop local” strategy at a free seminar from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Cole Auditorium in Hamlet.

“Shop Local, Buy Local, Invest Local to Gain More Business for you and Your Area” presented by business coach and social media consultant Martin Brossman is offered free to the public by the Small Business Center of Richmond Community College.

“Because keeping more money in the local economy creates a foundation for real economic growth, it’s important to add the power of social media to rev up traditional local marketing efforts and build a higher level of enthusiasm for reaching current and future customers,” Brossman said. “This is where the new media — on the air — connects with old-fashioned customer service on the ground to appeal to the growing audience that is searching and making purchase decisions online.”

Highlights of the seminar include:

• Maximizing the attracting power of smartphones and tablets to draw in prospective customers;

• Using the right combination of marketing, web directories and social media to multiply marketing efforts;

• Understanding fundamental ways of investing time, attention and money that help the individual business and the community;

• Insights for integrating the mission of the town with the mission of each business — key to making an area a real destination where outside visitors will spend more money.

This free seminar is part of the Cyber Wednesday certificate series. To register, go online to tiny.cc/sbcseminars; call Deborah Hardison, RichmondCC’s Small Business Center director, at 910-410-1687; or email [email protected] Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is preferred.

Presenter Martin Brossman teaches at small business centers and chamber of commerce venues across North Carolina. More information about his upcoming classes can be found on his website, NCSmallBusinessTraining.com, which also provides public pages of free resources for small

businesses. Small business owners who attend will receive access to more extensive resources available on the site.

Courtesy photo Martin Brossman will conduct a seminar focusing on how to keep customers shopping locally.