Laurinburg-Scotland chamber looks for clean-up crews

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg-Scotland County Chamber of Commerce is calling for volunteers to participate in this Spring’s Litter Sweep.

The clean-up is scheduled for April 3 through 8 and calls for locals to organize teams to pick up litter around the county for a chance to win cash prizes.

Individuals who would like to participate, but do not have a team are still encouraged to come out and help clean up the county.

“There have been years where individuals have come out and picked up more litter than entire teams,” said Chris English, chamber executive director. “Anyone who comes out can make a huge difference.”

First place winners will be crowned “King of the County” and earn $200, while second place will receive $100 and third place will get a $50 gift card.

The Fall 2016 Litter Sweep winners were the Girl Scouts in troop 1723, who were named “Queen’s of the mountain” gathering 628 pounds of litter. In second place was Robert McLaughlin of C&N Wagram, gathered 212 pounds of litter.

“The Litter Sweep is a good thing for the community. Anytime you do something good that’s going to help the environment or the community out, you’re going to feel good afterward,” said English.

The county beautification event has been taking place in the Fall and Spring of each year since the early 2000’s, according to the chamber.

“It is kind of a get-together and again it is something for people to do something good for the community,” English said. “This is our home and we want it to look nice.”

The chamber will supply participants with orange bags, gloves and safety vests.

Both individuals or teams must register for the event with the chamber. The chamber will coordinate with participants on cleaning locations.

“As far as feedback I have received, it is a good time to get out with folks and do something you wouldn’t normally do,” English said.

For information and registration for the Spring Litter Sweep, call the chamber at 910-276-7420.

