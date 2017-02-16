David Locklear of Laurinburg killed in John’s Road wreck

LAURINBURG – A Laurinburg man is dead after his car ran off the road and struck a utility pole on Wednesday.

David Locklear, 70, died as a result of a single-car accident on US 501 South, according to officials with the state Highway Patrol.

Locklear’s vehicle collided with a power pole near the intersection of Barnes Bridge Road and US 501/John’s Road. The North Carolina Highway Patrol, Scotland County Emergency Services, Stewartsville Fire Department and Duke Energy all responded to the accident.

Trooper Ross Maynor with North Carolina Highway Patrol said the weather may have played a role in the accident.

“It had been raining all day … the road was still pretty wet,” Maynor said. “The vehicle had unsafe tires on the rear which caused the driver to lose control.”

Locklear was not wearing a seat belt, Maynor said.

Cassidy Odom who works at Taylor Heating and Air Conditioning near the scene of the accident said she and two coworkers heard the crash and its immediate aftermath.

“We were sitting in the office and heard a motor racing and a loud bang,” she said. “We went to see what happened, and before we got to the door we heard another bang and saw a bright flash, and the power went off.”

The black Mustang had crashed into some trees and a power pole before coming to rest in the ditch, according to Odom.

Mark Taylor, owner of Taylor Heating and Air, said the pole was broken into three pieces from the car’s impact.

A line crew was called in at 1 p.m. because the vehicle was resting on the utility pole and trapped underneath wires, according to Dave Scanzoni spokesperson for Duke Energy Progress.

“Crews responded to work with emergency workers to free the individual,” Scanzoni said. “They have to shut off power so that lines are not hot and the rescue crew will be able to extract [the victim].”

Maynor said rescue workers were able to reach Locklear and assess his condition despite the fact that the car was trapped under the live wires.

“They were able to get to the car because it was still sitting on the ground,” he said. “It had the car grounded, and that allowed rescue workers to get to the man.”

Scanzoni said eight workers replaced and reset the power pole and restrung wires. Approximately 289 customers in the area were without power until 4:50 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Locklear had been at the Nic’s Pic Kwik on Johns Road shortly before the accident.

Staff at the store said Locklear was a regular customer who was friendly and loved his family.

“He was a nice guy. He spoke to everybody,” said Quincy Hailey,a cook at Nic’s. “He came in every day and bought his grandchildren stuff.”

Beth Lawrence|Laurinburg Exchange David Locklear was killed Wednesday after his Ford Mustang slipped from the road and hit a utility pole before crashing into these trees. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Johnsroad-2.jpg Beth Lawrence|Laurinburg Exchange David Locklear was killed Wednesday after his Ford Mustang slipped from the road and hit a utility pole before crashing into these trees.

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-534-4583

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-534-4583