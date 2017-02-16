Laurinburg man killed in John’s Road accident

LAURINBURG — A 70-year-old Laurinburg man is dead from a single-vehicle traffic accident on Johns Road Wednesday afternoon.
David Locklear’s Ford Mustang skidded off the road and hit a utility pole at a high rate of speed, according to the state Highway Patrol. The accident occurred just past the intersection of Barnes Bridge and US 501/John’s Road.
Locklear was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said that David Locklear was killed after his car skidded off John’s Road and struck a utility pole and came to rest in these trees.
