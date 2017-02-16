Bill for Fayetteville fried chicken festival filed

RALEIGH (AP) — First came the bill about Fayetteville’s fried chicken festival. But will the festival itself follow?

The Fayetteville Observer reports that Rep. Elmer Floyd has filed a bill naming the Fayetteville Fried Chicken Festival as the state’s official fried chicken festival.

But the festival doesn’t exist. The bill filed Tuesday says the first event would be the third weekend in May.

Floyd says the bill was introduced at the request of Bill McMillan, the executive director of the Re-Store Warehouse in Fayetteville. McMillan didn’t respond to a phone message seeking comment Wednesday.

Other places in North Carolina also honor poultry, including Rose Hill in Duplin County, which lays claim to the world’s largest frying pan that can cook 365 chickens at once.