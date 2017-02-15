Indie folk singer/songwriter Kipyn Martin to perform in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Singer/songwriter Kipyn Martin will perform Friday at the downtown Arts Center.

The performance starts at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Arts Council of Scotland County and Cairn Concerts.

Martin currently plays festivals, concert halls, coffeehouses, and house concerts from New England to Texas. She has earned earning Gold Awards in recent Mid-Atlantic Song Contests for her songs “Dance Across the Sky” and “Nightbird”, and has won the Washington Area Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year.

Tickets are available at the door for a $15 suggested donation. All ticket proceeds benefit the musician.

The Arts Center is at 131 S. Main St.

