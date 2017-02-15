Ruben Castellon named Scotland County chief detective

LAURINBURG — Ruben Castellon has been named chief detective for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Capt. Castellon was sworn in recently Judge Chris Rhue.

He began his law enforcement career with Hoke County Sheriff’s Office as patrol deputy in 2004, and later transferred to the Civil Division to serve as civil deputy. He was then promoted to Detective Sergeant. While in the Detective Division, he was responsible for investigating crimes against persons, property crimes and white collar crimes. He also served as a member of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Emergency Respond Team, and later become a hostage negotiator. He was also a Patrol Sergeant at Spring Lake Police Department. Under the leadership of Sheriff Ralph Kersey, Ruben Castellon was assigned as captain of the Detective Division.

Castellon earned his NC Criminal Investigation Certificate Program certification as well as his Advanced Professional Law Enforcement Certificate. Additional certificates include FBI Hostage Negotiations, Field Training Officer, Advanced Field Training Officer, Tactical Operations, Basic Narcotics Investigator, Basic Fire Investigation, Background Investigations, Internal Affairs Investigations, and Leadership Development for Law Enforcement Managers, and First Line Supervision.

Ruben Castellon is a graduate of Liberty University at Lynchburg, Virginia, with a Master of Business Administration and Criminal Justice Administration. He is also currently pursuing a Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Public Administration at Liberty University.

He graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Program at Fayetteville Community College in 2003. he is also an Army veteran.

Courtesy photo Sheriff Ralph Kersey, left, congratulates Capt. Ruben Castellon after he was sworn in as chief detective for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_swear-in.jpg Courtesy photo Sheriff Ralph Kersey, left, congratulates Capt. Ruben Castellon after he was sworn in as chief detective for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.