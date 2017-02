LAURINBURG — Anna Jacobs, 31, of Hayfield Road, McColl, South Carolina, for a theft in the Hasty area.

Deputies said the victim’s wallet was taken and his EBT card was stolen and used at a local convenience store.

Jacobs was arrested on one count of first-degree burglary, one count of larceny after breaking and entering, one count of access government computer to defraud and one count of obtaining property by false pretense.

She received no bond due to probation violations.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_amanda_cmyk.jpg