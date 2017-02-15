3 charged in Rockingham meth bust

ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing multiple meth-related charges after police served a search warrant earlier this month.

According to arrest warrants, 31-year-old Charles Richard Goodwin and 30-year-old Jenna Nicole Haire, were cooking methamphetamine at a home on Phillips Circle in Rockingham.

Police say the pair was also in possession of several key chemicals in the caustic cocktail —psuedoephedrine, lithium, ammonium nitrate, sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide and a petroleum-based solvent — in addition to other items used in the drug’s manufacture and use, including needles, glass pipes, coffee filters, salt and plastic bottles.

Goodwin and Haire were each charged with: six felony counts of possession or distribution of a meth precursor; one felony count of manufacturing methamphetamine; one felony count of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance; and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

While serving the warrant on Feb. 3, police also arrested 63-year-old Steven Scott — whose home address is listed on the arrest warrant as the same residence to be searched — for allegedly ignoring verbal commands, placing his hand on the officer serving the warrant and becoming combative.

The search warrant was unavailable in the Richmond County Clerk of Superior Court’s office Tuesday.

Scott is charged with a felony count of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer. Records show he was released the same day on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Goodwin and Haire remained in the Richmond County Jail late Tuesday night, each under a $100,000 secured bond. All three defendants are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

Goodwin was previously arrested for manufacturing meth in late June of 2015 after a Richmond County sheriff’s deputy stopped the car he was in Hamlet and reportedly discovered a “one-pot” cook inside the vehicle.

Charges from that incident are not listed in online court records, nor does it appear he was convicted.

However, Goodwin does have a criminal past, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

In 2003, he was convicted on misdemeanor charges, including two counts of damage to property and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The following year he was convicted on a a misdemeanor charge of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

In 2008, Goodwin was found guilty on misdemeanor charges of possession of stolen goods and possession of a controlled substance.

Goodwin served seven months behind bars following a 2010 conviction of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Immediately following that sentence, he served nearly two months for financial card fraud in Scotland County.

In 2013, he was locked up again for five months on a post-release revocation. During that time, he was convicted for having contraband at the Greene County facility.

Later that year, he was convicted on a 2012 DWI charge in Brunswick County.

Scott has no previous convictions in North Carolina.

Because of possible discrepancies between the birth dates on warrants and those listed with DPS, the Daily Journal was unsure of Haire’s conviction record at the time of publication.

