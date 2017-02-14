Toddler critically injured after dogs attack

GREENSBORO (AP) — Police in Greensboro say a 19-month-old buy was injured in his own backyard after two dogs attacked the child.

Spokeswoman Susan Danielsen said in a statement that police were alerted to the incident after the mother called 911 Tuesday morning. Danielsen said when officers arrived, they saw two large pit bulls lying beside the boy. An officer shot and killed one of the dogs after it moved away from the toddler.

The other dog fled but was captured.

Danielsen said it’s not clear who owns the dogs. She said the toddler was taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem. She said the boy is in serious condition, but his status is not life-threatening