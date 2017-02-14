Silent Samaritan Society appeal to Scotland residents’ altruism

LAURINBURG – The Silent Samaritan Society’s annual luncheon next month will focus on parents who have lost children. The program is called, The Loss of a Child: The Before, During and After and will take place at noon on March 2 at the W.R Dulin Conference Center.

The yearly benefit raises money for the Scotland Counseling Center and uses the opportunity to emphasize a particular mental-health issue. Each year the group elects a new board to organize the event. This year’s leaders and co-leaders are Gary and Terry Gallman and Charlie and Sissy Pittman.

As the committee deliberated on themes for the event, they realized there was a need to discuss the death of a child.

“The more we discussed this, we realized how many people that we personally knew that this affected just right here in this small town, the amount of parents, grandparents and husbands and wives who have lost children and are dealing with it in their own way.” Pittman said. “Not everybody came and got help. It could have been that they would maybe get to a happy place sooner [if they had reached out].”

Gallman said the organization’s past events have only featured one keynote speaker, but due to the nature of the topic the committee decided to invite several.

Guests at the luncheon will hear from four couples who have lost children of all ages. Speakers will share their stories of coping with the death of a child from car accident, addiction, suicide, and health complications. The goal is to uplift and encourage other parents who may have been through a similar experience.

The Silent Samaritan Society also tries to raise awareness about what the Scotland Counseling Center does.

“There are people that are served or need to be served by the center that don’t have insurance or the means to pay for treatment,” said Gary Gallman. “We raise money in order to make sure that everybody that needs treatment can get treatment.”

The group puts its efforts into the project because they know from personal experience the importance of counseling services. Pittman and his wife Sissy lost their 27-year-old son to complications from juvenile diabetes. The couple will share their story at the luncheon. He said there were a lot of people in the county who didn’t know the center existed or who were afraid to reach out and ask for help.

Pittman believes the center might have been able to help his son cope with the struggles diabetics face.

“My feeling is he needed someone besides a family member to talk to and listen to, someone who has a gift as the people here at the counseling center have,” Pittman said.

The Gallmans know that it is not enough to simply have counseling available, they recognize that the therapy must be right for the need. They have a grandson in another town who experienced a traumatic event and did not receive adequate help.

“I think that is so often the case that what is supported by insurance [is not what is needed],” said Terry Gallman. “In this case they were able to diagnose what he needed and what his problem was and what meds to give him but not counseling.”

The Silent Samaritans base their fundraising efforts on the biblical parable of the Good Samaritan found in the 10th chapter of the book of Luke who took care of an injured man from an enemy town and did not ask recognition for his efforts.

“He didn’t look for any acclaim,” Gallman said. “People that give to the Silent Samaritan Society are not listed anywhere; they’re not publicly credited; they’re not looking for any return than just the satisfaction of giving.”

Pittman called the committee a good example of servanthood saying it’s a way to get involved and help someone without knowing them or their circumstances.

Scotland Counseling Center was founded in 2007. It started at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church with one counselor working a half day each week.

The center now staffs four full-time counselors and serves a seven-county radius focusing primarily on Scotland, Robeson, and Marlboro counties.

The center is an affiliate of Scotland Health Care System and receives support from the United Way and local churches.

Scotland Counseling Center accepts every form of insurance and makes payment available to customers without insurance based on an income and the number of people in a household.

Faith based and secular therapies are available at the request of the client.

“We see anybody and everybody,” said Director Charles Wentz. “We do mental health counseling. If the client wants to integrate faith, we will.”

Wentz promises that no one will be turned away based on differences in faith.

He estimated that the center’s counseling services had the capacity to affect 1,200 people last year.

“We talk about the ripple effect of counseling. It’s pretty amazing,” Wentz said. “You can take one person that’s in counseling and as they get well and improve it impacts their family; it impacts their workplace; it impacts their church, their friends.”

Wentz said if you have a parishioner who is not well it can affect the church and the ministry, but as the person gets better the ministry improves.

To volunteer with the Silent Samaritan Society call 910-276-7011, or email Charles Wentz at [email protected]

Scotland Counseling Center is located at 601 B Lauchwood Drive and is open Mondays throughThursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Terry and Gary Gallman, left, and Sissy and Charlie Pittman are leaders and co-leaders of this year’s fundraising committee for the Silent Samaritan Society. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Asilent.jpg Terry and Gary Gallman, left, and Sissy and Charlie Pittman are leaders and co-leaders of this year’s fundraising committee for the Silent Samaritan Society.

Annual lunch planned March 2

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

