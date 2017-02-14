UNCP, RCC celebrate partnership to ‘grow’ teachers

PEMBROKE — Local community leaders, educators and legislators celebrated a new partnership Monday between Richmond Community College and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke that will make it easier for Richmond and Scotland County residents to become teachers.

The celebration marked the kickoff for the new UNCP-Elementary Education transfer program that will be offered this fall to RichmondCC students who are interested in becoming elementary education teachers.

Vice President for Instruction at RichmondCC Kevin Parsons explained how the transfer program works, with RichmondCC students first completing an associate degree and then transferring into UNCP’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program. Students will take UNCP classes online and through traditional classes at RichmondCC.

“In this way, we are growing our own teachers, which we’ve never done before through such a prescribed pathway,” Parsons said.

As Dr. Robin Cummings, UNCP Chancellor, and Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, prepared to sign an official agreement for the teacher education program, Cummings remarked on McInnis’ commitment to growing a long-standing relationship between UNCP and RichmondCC, which is also a priority for the chancellor.

“Partnerships like the one we’re signing today put UNCP within the reach of more people than ever by bringing the university to you as described,” Cummings said.

Cummings said cost and access are two major factors that impact a person getting their education. He said elements are already in place to help overcome the financial burden of education, the RichmondCC Guarantee and the NC Promise plan.

The RichmondCC Guarantee is paving the way for Richmond and Scotland County residents to start the first two years of their college education for free. Starting in fall 2018, the NC Promise will provide in-state students at UNCP a cost savings of $2,500 per year.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Signing_Cummings_McInnis.jpg