Mayor Matthew Block: Were Laurinburg firefighters dismissed for opinions?

LAURINBURG — Mayor Matthew Block is claiming that two part-time city firefighters were fired for opposing Laurinburg’s involvement in two proposed fire substations.

Block made the accusations in a column on today’s editorial page of The Laurinburg Exchange.

“I would like to apologize to the … people who have lost their positions with the city just for voicing their opinion,” Block wrote “… two part-time city firefighters were given the pink slip by the city. It goes without saying that a government that fires good, dedicated employees or volunteers just for expressing their honest opinion is a government that is abusing its powers.”

The mayor said the firefighters should get their jobs back.

City officials have confirmed that the part-time firefighters — Josh Byrd and Chris Locklear — are no longer with the fire department but would not say what lead to the change in employment.

Byrd and Locklear did not return calls for comment.

Laurinburg Human Resources Director Betty Galloway said the issue is a personnel matter. She said any questions about the employees would have to be submitted in writing.

Laurinburg Fire Chief Randy Gibson could not be reached for comment.

Members of the Scotland County Fireman’s Association said that Locklear, fire chief of Stewartsville Fire Department and Byrd, a volunteer firefighter in Gibson, were let go because they made a presentation in favor of placing the new substation on Leisure Road outside of city limits.

The county firefighters and the county government have been at odds over the placement and delay of two fire substations that were supposed to be built using taxes from a three-cent increase initiated three years ago. The Scotland County Fire Commission wants the two stations built at the same time and the same size. The county wants to build the south station first and the north at an undetermined date.

Block said he and city council members expect to learn more about the firings during a closed session with City Manager Charles Nichols at next week’s regular meeting. The mayor said that he had been asked to look into the matter by members of the county firefighters group.

He added that if the men were fired for speaking out, the city could face legal action.

“I did not make this assertion lightly,” he said “Many members of the county firefighters have asked me to look into the termination of these two firefighters and I promised them I would. If they were terminated simply for expressing their opinion, as I have been told they were, then yes, I would think they would have a legal case against the city.”

The Laurinburg Fire Department employs seven full-time employees and 10 part-time employees

Block said if true, the firings hurt morale for other city workers.

“Being forced to work in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation is unfair and unpleasant,” he wrote. “Seeing fellow city employees being fired just for giving their opinion, respectfully and thoughtfully, creates a toxic and unhealthy environment in which no employee should have to work.”

Several city council members reached declined to comment because the issue pertains to personnel matters.

By Scott Witten [email protected]

Reach Scott Witten at 910-506-3023

