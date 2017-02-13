Weapons and drug warrants result in arrests

LAURINBURG — The brother of a man shot to death last week was among four people arrested on gun and drug charges this week, according to Laurinburg police

The arrest came as part of a traffic stop and was unrelated to the Jan. 31 shooting death of 20-year-old Jaquan M. McKeithan.

An officer was patrolling South Caledonia Road Tuesday when he observed Juanathon McKeithen as a front right passenger of a green Mercury Mystique. Police said the officer stopped the car because of outstanding warrants for Juanathon McKeithen.

During the traffic stop, police said they found marijuana and two firearms.

Juanathon McKeithen, 27, of Alexander Avenue, was arrested on outstanding warrants for trafficking ecstasy, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver ecstasy, conspiring to traffic ecstasy and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, according to police. He was given a $152,000 bond.

Renee Harris, 24, of Alexander Avenue, was also arrested for outstanding warrants similar to McKeithan’s. She was charged with possession with intent to manufacture and sell cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of crack cocaine and ecstasy, trafficking ecstasy, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver ecstasy and conspiring to traffic ecstasy, police said. She was given a $152,000 bond.

Tyricus Love, 20, of South Caledonia Road, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and issued a citation for simple possession of marijuana. He was given a bond of $5,000 and has since placed bond.

Miguel Deberry, 24, of Kinlaw Drive, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated possession of marijuana, police said. Deberry was given no bond because of violating his probation, police said.

