Cooper backs Goodwin for Democrats’ chairman

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is formally backing former Insurance Commissioner Wayne Goodwin to lead the state Democratic Party for the next two years.

Cooper endorsed Goodwin ahead of this Saturday’s election for party chairman at a gathering of hundreds of party activists.

The new governor said Thursday that Goodwin has been one of the party’s great leaders over the past two decades and is the right person for the job. A governor holds sway in party elections, but endorsements haven’t always equated to the candidate’s victory.

Current chairwoman Patsy Keever isn’t seeking re-election. Marshall Adame, Janice Covington and Dick Crews also are seeking the job.

Goodwin is a former state House member who was elected insurance commissioner in 2008. Republican Mike Causey defeated Goodwin for commissioner in November.