Scotia Village remodels nursing wing

LAURINBURG — Scotia Village has created homes for the residents of its Tartan Place Healthcare Center.

The retirement facility just finished remodeling its skilled nursing wing to create a home setting for residents, rather than a clinical setting.

The finished center was showcased on Wednesday when Scotia Village and the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber celebrated with a ribbon cutting.

“Any opportunity we have to celebrate on enhancements and expansions of services to the citizen that live here and citizens that come here from other places always a good day,” said Carol McCall, Scotland County commissioner.

“Scotia Village is an integral part of quality of life for citizens of Scotland County,” she said.

The renovation saw four “homes” created in the facility, which are intended to give residents more privacy as well a home-style care.

“It actually is the end of a five phase project we started back in 2009 and this was the last phase of that. So we started planning on the healthcare center probably in 2012 or 2013, and that is when we put the plan together,” Allen Johnson, Scotia Village executive director.

The four new additions are the Urban House, Club House, Farm House and the Light House. Each house is furnished with a living room area and Kitchen.

“Like Tim Webster mentioned, the president, it basically is a shift in the ideology about really making it more person centered and about the resident more than it is about the task we have to get done to take care of the resident. It is really a shift towards focusing on their preferences and their desires on what they want and to live life and have a quality of life,” Johnson said.

Scotia Village spent $6.5 million on the renovations, which took approximately 14 months.

The Urban house is Scotia Village’s memory care unit. “We have about 10 resident’s in the Urban House and each house hold is is made up of 10 to 16 residents and there is one nurse and two CNA’s, which averages about eight residents per CNA and that way they get really good person centered care,” said Yvonda John, Scotia Village human resources director.

Scotia Village also built a corridor to bypass residents rooms to give those living in each home more privacy.

“As we built this corridor it was to avoid the residents rooms, because when you go into a home you don’t normally go by a persons bedroom,” John said.

“As you enter each home, you will see a fireplace, a commons area that has the living room space as well and there are lots of activities take place in the living room, as well as the dinning area,” John said.

Each home also has a kitchenette so residents can smell the aroma of cooking like they would have done at their homes, according to John.

An activities center was also built so dependant living residents have their own space for activities and don’t have to walk across the entire facility to enjoy activities.

