Families reach partial settlements in wrong-way crash suits

HILLBOROUGH (AP) — Some settlements have been reached in lawsuits from a 2015 crash on Interstate 85 in Orange County.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported the lawsuits were by families of Darlene McGee, Felecia Harris King and Jahnice Beard, who all died in the wreck, as well as by King’s daughter, Jahnia King, who was seriously injured.

The defendants included former University of North Carolina student Chandler Kania, his parents and two Chapel Hill bars that served him alcohol the night before the July 19, 2015, wreck.

Chandler Kania was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his conviction on three counts of involuntary manslaughter and other charges.

One bar and Kania’s parents have settled the lawsuits. Lawsuits against Chandler Kania and the other bar could be tried next year.