McInnis cosponsors bus safety bill

RALEIGH —State Sen. Tom McInnis has filed a bill that would increase the punishment for drivers who jeopardize children’s lives by passing stopped school buses.

Senate Bill 55, sponsored by McInnis and Sen. John Alexander (R-Wake), would allow counties to adopt an ordinance creating a $400 civil penalty – in addition to the current criminal offense – for drivers who pass a stopped school bus.

The bill would authorize counties to install school bus safety cameras. Photo enforcement has proven to change driver behavior by significantly decreasing the frequency of stop arm violations. In 2013, there were 1408 charges for passing a school bus and only 402 convictions. The point of the bill is to reduce such violations while also increasing the percentage of convictions for those who do violate school bus stop arm laws. The goal of the bill is to increase the safety of students as they travel to and from school every day.

“This dangerous situation happens thousands of times across our state every day,” McInnis said. “The safety of our children who ride school buses must be maintained and this bill gives a process where every school district can participate on a voluntary basis.”

McInnis represents District 25 that includes Scotland, Richmond, Anson and Stanly counties.

