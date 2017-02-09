‘GMA’s local broadcast postponed until next week

LUMBERTON — ABC’s planned broadcast of “Good Morning America,” which had been scheduled for Friday at Lumberton Junior High School, has been postponed until next week.

Morgan Zalkin, senior producer of special events for the show, told The Robesonian tonight that the local broadcast was delayed because of a snowstorm in New York City that has canceled flights, making it impossible to get “talent” to North Carolina and Lumberton for the show.

She said plans are for the show to be broadcast either Thursday or Friday of next week, and that decision will be made soon.

The broadcast will highlight Lumberton and Robeson County’s responses to Hurricane Matthew, which struck on Oct. 8.

