Couple accused of cooking meth in home with kids

JACKSONVILLE (AP) — Authorities in Onslow County say a woman and her boyfriend are accused of running a meth lab in their home with two children living there.

Local media outlets say 33-year-old John Baer and 27-year-old Nicole Parker face several charges, including felony manufacturing methamphetamine and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. They’re both jailed under a $182,000 bond, and it’s not known If they have attorneys.

Investigators say the arrests stem from a complaint they received about the couple from Adult & Family Services which said meth was being made and used in a home with children. Deputies obtained a search warrant, and a search of the home on Monday revealed evidence of a meth lab.

The children are under the care of Adult & Family Services.