UNC board size reduced

RALEIGH (AP) — There’s broad support in the state House to reduce membership on the University of North Carolina Board of Governors from 32 to 24.

The House voted by a wide margin Wednesday for the measure, which would decrease the number when House and Senate members elect people to the board this year and in 2019.

Bill sponsor Rep. David Lewis of Dunn says the change would result in more efficient and effective work by the panel, which oversees the UNC system’s 17 campuses. UNC system President Margaret Spellings has suggested the 32-member board is unwieldy.

The measure was sent to the Senate for consideration after the House rejected on a largely party-line vote an amendment by Democratic Rep. Mickey Michaux designed to ensure minority representation on the smaller board.