Laurinburg residents offer input to better city

LAURINBURG —Laurinburg residents meet this week to give city leaders plenty of suggestions for improving Laurinburg

But some attendees at Tuesday’s Citizen Input Session said how officials worked together toward those goals was also important.

More than 75 people made recommendations on how to better the city that included lowering crime, combating litter, and building a recreation center.

The residents broke off into 10 groups that brainstormed for about 25 minutes, before writing the suggestions on large pieces of paper and presenting them to all in attendance.

“The main point I took from tonight was the citizens want the city to be more active in improving the city with beautification, litter , crime and with recreation,” Mayor Matthew Block said. “The citizens came tonight asking loud and clear for the city to explore new initiatives and new ways to commit resources to improving the city we live in.”

The city plans to take the ideas mentioned by residents, document them and have the suggestion taken into account by the Laurinburg City Council as it begins work on next year’s budget.

“Council will consider all the suggestions that were given tonight, but when we look at the budget we are going to have to see how much money we have, what we can afford to do or if there is anything we can do,” said at-large council member Dee Hammond. “We are just going to have to brainstorm when we get together and start talking about the budget.”

Larry Schulz, a St. Andrews University professor who lives in Laurinburg, said one the areas he would like council to work on is civility among its members. Exchanges between the mayor and council members have become increasing heated as the board has discussed a proposed City Hall and other issues.

“They need to start talking civilly to one another,” Schulz said. “That doesn’t cost a penny.”

Block said that debates on important issues can become passionate.

“We heard several citizens concerned with the tone of discourse between elected officials and more civility,” he said. “My answer to that is that progress comes through conflict, that it should never be personal and it is okay to disagree on issues that are before the public and that’s how progress comes about.”

Other recommendations from those in attendance Tuesday were improved street lighting, bicycle lanes, addressing vacant house and abandoned vehicles, tree removal and expanding the police force.

“There as you know was an overlap and I think that indicates that people who came here had the same things on their mind,” Schulz said. “That was the remarkable thing to me, how much congruence among the groups on what’s important and what needs to be done.”

Council will begin budget talks this month during a retreat and the 2018 fiscal year budget is set to be released during a public hearing on June 20.

Nolan Gilmour | Laurinburg Exchange Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin Williams presents his group’s concerns and ideas with help from Mayor Matthew Block. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_chief.jpg Nolan Gilmour | Laurinburg Exchange Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin Williams presents his group’s concerns and ideas with help from Mayor Matthew Block. Nolan Gilmour | Laurinburg Exchange Laurinburg residents and city officials came together to organize concerns and present ideas for the future of the city. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_cityturing.jpg Nolan Gilmour | Laurinburg Exchange Laurinburg residents and city officials came together to organize concerns and present ideas for the future of the city.

More civility, police needed

By Nolan Gilmour ngilmour@civitasmedia.com

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-506-3171

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-506-3171