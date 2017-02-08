Hospice to offer film events

LAURINBURG –There will be free showings later this month of film about patients and families facing terminal illness.

Scotland Regional Hospice in partnership with Scotland Memorial Hospital, Scotland Community Health Clinic, and the Richmond Community College Small Business Center is holding community screenings of the PBS FRONTLINE film “Being Mortal.”

“We were chosen by the Hospice Foundation of American to become one of over 600 hospices that would serve as viewing sites for Being Mortal”, said Denise Riggins, director of quality assessment and performance improvement at Scotland Regional Hospice. “HFA’s mission is to provide leadership in the development and application of hospice and its philosophy of care with the goal of enhancing the US health care system and the role of hospice within it.”

The documentary investigates the practice of caring for the dying and explores the relationships between patients and their doctors.

It follows a surgeon, Dr. Atul Gawande, as he shares stories from the people and families he encounters. When Dr. Gawande’s own father gets cancer, his search for answers about how best to care for the dying becomes a personal quest. The film sheds light on how a medical system focused on a cure often leaves out the sensitive conversations that need to happen so a patient’s true wishes can be known and honored at the end.

There will be two screenings of “Being Mortal” at the Dulin Center on the campus of Scotland Memorial Hospital on Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon and from 5:15 to 7 p.m.

A third screening will take place on Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. noon also at the Dulin Center.

After the screening, audience members can participate in a guided conversation on how to take concrete steps to identify and communicate wishes about end-of-life goals and preferences.

“This film does a wonderful job at showing how difficult these conversations can be for physicians as well,” said Deon Cranford, Director of Public Relations for Scotland Regional Hospice. It allows you to be right in the room as real doctors have to give real news to real patients. As you watch these medical professionals struggle through this process, you get a glimpse under the white coats and stethoscopes at the human beings inside.”

For information, or if you would like to attend, call 910-276-7176.

