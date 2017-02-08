Spring Lake officer shoots woman

SPRING LAKE (AP) — Authorities say a female motorist was shot and wounded by a North Carolina police officer whom she had hit with her car following a traffic stop.

Spring Lake Police Chief Charles Kimble says the shooting happened about 8:40 p.m. Monday. He did not release the IDs of the officer or the driver.

News outlets on Tuesday reported that Officer Milton Deleon stopped the car 24-year-old Melanie Wensel was driving, and that Wensel hit the officer when she tried to drive away. The officer then shot and wounded her. Wensel’s 5-year-old daughter was in the vehicle but not hurt.

Kimble says the woman and officer were taken to the hospital. Wensel was in stable condition Tuesday. Deleon was treated and released.

The races of the officer and woman were not immediately available.