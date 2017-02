LAURINBURG — The monthly Alzheimer’s support group is 7 p.m. at the boardroom at Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg.

Legal Aid Staff Attorney Stephen Gourley will be the speaker. All caregivers are welcome. The meeting is sponsored by The Pilot Club of Laurinburg.

For information, contact Margaret Herring at 910-276-1707.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_alzheimers-support-intimate.jpg