Pee Dee Artist Guild calls for exhibit entries

ROCKINGHAM — The PeeDee Artist Guild, in cooperation with Arts Richmond, is seeking artists to show their work in the 2017 Fine Art Spring Exhibit to be held March 6-31 in the Arts Richmond building at 125 Washington St., Rockingham.

This show is open to all area artists. There is no entry fee or commissions charged.

Art entries are limited to two paintings per person and will be received at the Arts Richmond location on March 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Entry forms, which must be received by March 11, can be downloaded through the PeeDee Artists website, Facebook page, or by contacting Pat Halligan: plantation947@yahoo.com. Entry forms also may be requested from Peggy Andersen at 910-895-6909.

Fine art in all mediums are eligible. Entries must be framed and have a wire firmly attached to the back with screw eyes.