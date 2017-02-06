Scotland County firefighters make case for substations

LAURINBURG – County firefighters packed Monday night’s meeting of the Scotland County Board of Commissioners to express their concerns with the progress of two proposed fire substations.

The county hopes to build two substations — one in the south end of the county and one in the north. The stations are expected help reduce insurance ratings and provide better fire protection.

But members of the Scotland County Fire Commission said the county has deviated from the original plan to build two, less expensive and smaller substations. Eight people addressed the board and the standing-room-only crowd.

In a letter read to the board, firefighter Chris Locklear said he disagrees with the county’s plan to build a substation off Purcell Road first and an additional station later on. He said if the county focused on one end that would leave the other area unprotected and without financial relief.

“If we are trying to use the citizen’s money in a way that would give them a long-term asset, then let’s build the two substations originally proposed and not a single fire department,” Locklear said. “The value of these improvements comes from the utility, not how much money it’s worth financially.”

Several speakers also expressed concern that the county appeared to be building a new fire station for the city of Laurinburg.

Dr. Ray Armstrong told the board that people are apprehensive that the proposal is being taken over by the city.

“The county has come up with a good plan to do what is necessary to quickly reduce our insurance costs and that the city is proposing to take that same plan enhance it, enlarge it which will cost more money, use county tax dollars delay the relief of some of the residents in the north west so that we’ll have a county paid for structure that will be used by the city,” Armstrong said.

Phil Morgan said that he was upset that county money would be used to finance a structure that would be used by the city and that city trucks are being paid for by county dollars.

“We don’t need to be giving the city any more money,” he said. “If they can build an $11 million City Hall and charge our people in the county extra on the water bill to help pay for it, we don’t need to be giving them more money.”

County Manager Kevin Patterson said that other than the size of the stations — enlarged to address future changes in insurance standards — the county has stuck to the Fire Commission’s plan. He added that the fire commission had approved the specifications for and purchase of the trucks for the city.

“All of this was according to the fire commission’s schedule,” Patterson said.

Commissioner John Alford asked if the 40 by 45 foot building that the fire commission proposed would be adequate to take care of the county’s needs. Patterson said that it would but that a bigger building would accommodate the two fire trucks needed at the station as well as give the county room for surplus equipment and give the fire commission extra capacity for future needs.

Commissioner Guy McCook wanted to know if the two buildings would still be identical, and Patterson said yes.

Alford said the concerns and issues raised would be addressed.

Board Chair Carol McCall asked Patterson draft a letter to individuals who had spoken and recommended looking into their concerns at the board’s upcoming retreat.

Commissioner Clarence McPhatter said the county may need to delay funding for school consolidation until the issues surrounding the two substations had been resolved.

Commissioner Whit Gibson said he is ready to see to move past the debate.

“Conversation is important, we need to have the best information available, but it’s time to quit talking and move forward,” Gibson said.

The county’s volunteer firefighters and residents turned out to voice their opinion on the county’s plan to build two fire substations differently and on a another schedule than the county fire commission proposed. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_fire-IMG_8053-crop1.jpg The county’s volunteer firefighters and residents turned out to voice their opinion on the county’s plan to build two fire substations differently and on a another schedule than the county fire commission proposed.

By Beth Lawrence blawrence@civitasmedia.com

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

