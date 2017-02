LAURINBURG — A women’s barbershop chorus is forming in Scotland County. Rehearsals are on Thursday nights at the Morris Morgan Entertainment Center at Scotia Village. All singers are welcome. For information, call Brenda Gilbert at 910-276-7316.

Rehearsals are on Thursday nights at the Morris Morgan Entertainment Center at Scotia Village. The first reherasal is Thursday as well as Feb.16 and 23.

All singers are welcome.

For information, call Brenda Gilbert at 910-276-7316.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_singers_wanted.jpg