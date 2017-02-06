DSS to hold special meeting

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Department of Social Services Board will hold in special called meeting Thursday morning, officials announced Monday.

The purpose of the special meeting will be to go into closed session in accordance with state law to consider the qualifications, competence, performance, condition of appointment of a public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. and will be held at the Health Education Room at 1405 West Boulevard, Laurinburg.

