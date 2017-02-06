Scotland library partners with circus

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Memorial Library in conjunction with Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus is hosting “Reading with Ringling!”

The free reading program — planned for next week — is available for families through the Scotland County Memorial Library.

Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus and library staff are encouraging children to read a set number of books to receive a voucher for a FREE Kid’s Ticket with the purchase of a full-price Adult Ticket to the upcoming Ringling Brothers show at the PNC Arena in Raleigh.

The Ringling Brothers show takes place Feb. 9 to 12.

For information, call the Scotland County Memorial Library at 910-276-0563.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_R146_INT_WEBSITE_LOGO_1200x693_R1_NB-1024x591_cmyk.jpg