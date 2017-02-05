County to get land use report

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will hear a report on the compatibility between civilian land use and the impact of military training and operations.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Education Center at 322 South Main St.

The 13-page power point presentation will include the effects of Ft. Bragg military operations on air quality, noise, military air space, commercial development, endangered species and population encroachment.

Part of the military training is the Robin Sage exercise, held within 15 North Carolina counties, including Scotland County, as the final test of Special Forces Qualification Course training. Robin Sage is a two-week exercise run eight times a year, once for each class of Special Forces candidates. These candidates are students at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, based out of Fort Bragg.

Throughout the exercise, Special Forces candidates and Robin Sage role-players not only conduct training missions such as controlled assaults and key-leader engagements, but also live, eat and sleep in these civilian areas, including parts of Scotland, Alamance, Anson, Cabarrus, Chatham, Davidson, Guilford, Hoke, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties.

In other business, the board will also decide whether to take part in an Independence Day fireworks celebration on July 4 hosted by the city of Laurinburg. The display is expected to cost a total of about $12,000.

The commissioners will consider an amendment to the Health Department budget to receive state funds in the amount of $5,374 for maternal health.

The board will also have to approve the receipt in the amount of $3,429 for Zika preparedness for the Health Department.

Also on Monday, commissioners will consider a tax office request for the December 2016 release of funds in the amount of $119.32; $6,104.81; refunds in the amount of $1,251.99; and discoveries in the amount of $1,579.56.

The last item on the agenda is a closed session to discuss matters relating to the location or expansion of business in the area served by the county.

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-506-3171

