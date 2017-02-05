IEJ honor roll announced

LAURINBURG — I. Ellis Johnson Elementary announced it has 25 students named to the second quarter honor roll.

Five students were named to the All-A Honor Roll and another 20 students were named to the All-A/B Honor Roll on Wednesday.

All five All-A Honor Roll students are in the third grade, with Amari Makayla Bright having a 98, Mariya IyaniJazmin Martin with a 97, Tamela Shanea’ McLean with a 95.6, Jerret Woodrow McPherson earning a 95.5 and Kaydence Marie Yahr with a 94 percent.

The third grade also has 14 students on the All-A/B Honor Roll. Madison Bianca Reed, Samyha Mikayla Gibson, Delicia Nicole Prince, Jasmine Danielle Easterling, Lyric Nicole Grant, Derriyah Shante’ Murdock, Jayceon Ky’Lee Scott, Tyrianna LoChelleShantae Martin, Wendy Azucena Alvarez-Gonzalez, Javon Kashus Locklear, Jonathan George McLean, Treyvon Scott Brigman, Jarette Domenique David, Trinity Ladasia Campbell-Thomas are the students honored.

The fourth grade has Wyatt Kantrell Leroyn McAllister as its sole representative, earning a place on the All A/B Honor Roll.

The fifth grade has five students on the second quarter All A/B Honor Roll, which includes Mauricia Alexandria Mackie, Tilea Lanae Monroe, Gavin Lee Nichols, Jael Jamie-Paige Grapine-Dixon and Lena Marie Millard.