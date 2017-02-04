Scotland County pre-K registration to begin

LAURINBURG — Scotland County’s Schools and Partnership for Children and Families are getting ready to accept North Carolina pre-kindergarten applications for the 2017-2018 school year.

Registration begins Feb. 27 and is open until April 28 at any of the following elementary school; Covington, I. E. Johnson, Laurel Hill, North Laurinburg, South Scotland, Sycamore Lane and Wagram.

This is a tuition-free program designed to prepare eligible four-year-old children to enhance school readiness.

For eligibility, children must turn four on or before Aug. 31, 2017. In order to register, parents or guardians are also required to bring their child’s birth certificate, social security card, immunization record, health assessment, dental screening, proof of residence and proof of income.

