Hiring fair for spouses will be held at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG (AP) — Military spouses have the opportunity to get career advice and seek jobs during a hiring fair on the Army post.

The Fayetteville Observer reports the Military Spouse Career Event will be held Thursday at the Iron Mike Conference and Catering Center.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program is hosting the event. Nearly 45 potential employers and service organizations are expected to attend.

The director of the Military Spouse Program at Hiring Our Heroes says spouses face unique challenges to employment, with military moves often forcing them to leave careers behind and move to locations where they have little or no network.

Events similar to one at Fort Bragg will be held at 25 military installations this year.