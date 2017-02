LAURINBURG – A Raymond Circle man has been reported missing by a family member.

Forty-one-year-old June Campbell was last seen leaving his mother’s residence in a black 1997 Honda Accord license plate BBE-5438 on Jan. 2, according to Assistant Police Chief Cliff Sessoms.

Campbell is a 6 foot 1 black male weighing 175 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Laurinburg Police.