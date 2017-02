LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Beekeepers will hold a beginning beekeeping workshop on March 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The class is free and open to anyone interested in learning about beekeeping. It will be held at Scotland County Emergency Operations Center at1403 West Boulevard, Laurinburg.

To register, contact NC Cooperative Extension at 910-277-2422 , Jeff Stone at 910-266-9686 or email jstoneservices@bellsouth.net.

