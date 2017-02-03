New store to pay up to $60K

PINEHURST — A European-based grocery store chain will hold a job fair in Pinehurst next week for store leaders.

Lidl (pronounced LEED-el) will hold a two-day hiring event from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The job fair is open to the public and walk-ins are welcome. It will be held at Pinehurst Resort, 80 Carolina Vista Drive, Pinehurst. Lidl officials said they are hoping to attract job seekers in the Scotland County area.

The chain, which is like a cross between Kroger and Trader Joe’s, is planning start opening stores along the East Coast by next year.

Company officials said the starting salary for store managers is up to $60,000 per year. Starting salaries for store supervisors will be up to $17.50 per hour. Both offer benefits.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online at www.careers.lidl.com.

The company is looking for store leaders with strong customer service skills, astute attention to detail, the ability to work well in a team environment, excellent time management and communication skills, and the ability to adapt to the ever-changing retail environment.

They added that accepted candidates will play an important role in introducing Lidl to customers in the area when the German retailer opens its first stores in the area no later than 2018.

A Lidl store is similar to an Aldi. It sells private-label and discounted goods, such as meat, produce, baked goods and houseware items. In some of its markets, the stores carry clothes and furniture.

Lidl operates more than 10,000 stores in 27 countries throughout Europe, offering customers fresh produce, meat, bakery items and household products. Since announcing its expansion into the U.S. in 2015, Lidl has established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, and has announced regional headquarters and distribution centers in Spotsylvania County, Virginia; Alamance County, North Carolina; and Cecil County, Maryland.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Lidl-Bag-862×485.jpg