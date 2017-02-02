Laurinburg seeking committee volunteers

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg is seeking volunteers for committees dealing with crime and trees.

The city currently has one opening on the Laurinburg/Scotland County Crime & Drug Committee. The panel serves as an advisory committee to the Laurinburg City Council and the Scotland County Board of Commissioners. Its mission is to develop strategies to reduce, prevent and respond to crime, drug and gang activity. Meetings are held the first Monday of each month, except July, with a light lunch served.

Laurinburg is also seeking applicants for the newly formed Tree Committee, which has three members who must reside within the city limits.

The Tree Committee will be responsible for studying, investigating, counseling and developing and/or updating and administering a written plan for the care, preservation, pruning, planting, replanting, removal or disposition of trees and shrubs along streets and in other public areas.

Interested Laurinburg residents can contact the city clerk at 910-291-2590 for an application or you can download the application here.

You can drop off or mail the completed application to the City Clerk at 305 W. Church St. or P.O. Box 249, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

