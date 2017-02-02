Laurinburg After Five lineup announced

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg-Scotland County Chamber of Commerce announce on Thursday the lineup for the summer concert series Laurinburg After Five.

The lineup includes The Band of Oz in May, Blackwater Rhythm and Blues in June, Hip Pocket in August and finishing the series is a crowd favorite, Jim Quick & Coastline.

All concerts will take place at the James L. Morgan Complex center in Laurinburg. The only change is that concerts will take place on Thursdays instead of Fridays.

“After discussing the events from last year, the committee decided to switch the concerts back to Thursday nights,” said Chris English, executive director for the chamber. “We recognized that people in our community have other commitments on the weekends and we don’t want them to miss the quality entertainment that the Laurinburg After Five events offers. What a better way to get you primed for the weekend than enjoying some great music and socializing.”

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Band-of-Oz-3-2.jpg