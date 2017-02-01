Scotland ranks 98th in unemployment

LAURINBURG — Although unemployment figures are improving in Scotland, the county still finds itself with one of the highest rates in the state.

According to figures released this morning by the state Department of Commerce, Scotland’s December jobless rate was 8.7 percent, giving the county the third highest unemployment rate in North Carolina. Only Hyde and Tyrrell counties have a higher rate with 11.6 and 10.3 percent, respectively.

Statewide, the unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in December, up slightly from 4.8 percent in November. The county’s rate was 8.8 percent in November.

Scotland County’s unemployment rate was 9.8 percent in December 2015.

